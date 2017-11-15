Court releases murder suspect
Port Elizabeth police are trying to establish why a 21-year-old Walmer man, who was allegedly behind a fatal assault at the weekend, was yesterday released from the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court, where he had been expected to be charged with the crime.
According to police, the victim, Athenkosi Mabandla, 31, died in Livingstone Hospital at about 3.30am on Sunday following the assault.
His suspected attacker was apprehended by members of the Walmer township community on Sunday afternoon and handed over to the police later that day.
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Mabandla’s death had stemmed from an altercation outside a tavern in Gamanda Street on Saturday evening.
He was rushed to hospital early on Sunday morning after residents found him lying in the street.
“He unfortunately died in hospital a short while later.”
Janse van Rensburg said the hospital had alerted the police and an investigation had been launched. It was suspected that the attack was linked to a car accident that had occurred outside a Gamanda Street tavern earlier in the evening and was followed by a fight between various parties.
Janse van Rensburg said the suspect was released from court yesterday, without being charged.
“We are awaiting the docket to return from court to establish the reasons for his release,” she said.
“At this stage, the case is still being investigated.”