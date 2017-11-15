Court releases murder suspect

Port Elizabeth police are trying to establish why a 21-year-old Walmer man, who was allegedly behind a fatal assault at the weekend, was yesterday released from the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court, where he had been expected to be charged with the crime.

According to police, the victim, Athenkosi Mabandla, 31, died in Livingstone Hospital at about 3.30am on Sunday following the assault.

His suspected attacker was apprehended by members of the Walmer township community on Sunday afternoon and handed over to the police later that day.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Mabandla’s death had stemmed from an altercation outside a tavern in Gamanda Street on Saturday evening.

He was rushed to hospital early on Sunday morning after residents found him lying in the street.