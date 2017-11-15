Brown ‘lies all the time’, inquiry told

Parliament’s inquiry into state capture runs the risk of becoming a “kangaroo court”, according to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, after it heard testimony that she was “a liar”, an “atrocious minister” and responsible for the problems in Eskom.

Eskom board spokesman Khulani Qoma did not hold back as he testified in the public enterprises committee inquiry yesterday that Brown was surrounded by captured individuals but tried to convince people that she herself was not.

“Minister Brown has gone to the end of the world telling us she is not wet, but she is right in the midst of water,” Qoma said.

“Her DG is captured, her PA is captured, obviously her lover has interests at Eskom.

“Minister Brown lies, she lies all the time and she thinks we can’t see it.”

He said further: “The problem here is the minister.

“[She] needs to sit here and account because this mess would not have been possible if she was a capable minister.

“She’s totally incapable, there’s no doubt about that.”

He detailed how earlier this year, following severe damage to Eskom’s corporate image, former board chairman Dr Ben Ngubane came close to suspending acting chief executive Matshela Koko but was stopped at the eleventh hour by Brown.