Watson retains legal big-gun

Former Eastern Province Rugby boss Cheeky Watson has secured one of South Africa’s best senior advocates to represent him in his multimillion-rand fraud trial.

Watson is accused alongside Zeranza director Andrea Wessels, former metro finance department assistant director Nadia Gerwel, former Laphum’ilanga Transport Services director Mandisi Mkasa, and former Access Facilities and Leisure Management chief executive Stephan Pretorius.

Their case was yesterday provisionally postponed to April 6, for the legal teams to make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions should they opt to do so.

A June 23 trial date has been set.