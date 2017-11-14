Watson retains legal big-gun
Former Eastern Province Rugby boss Cheeky Watson has secured one of South Africa’s best senior advocates to represent him in his multimillion-rand fraud trial.
Watson is accused alongside Zeranza director Andrea Wessels, former metro finance department assistant director Nadia Gerwel, former Laphum’ilanga Transport Services director Mandisi Mkasa, and former Access Facilities and Leisure Management chief executive Stephan Pretorius.
Their case was yesterday provisionally postponed to April 6, for the legal teams to make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions should they opt to do so.
A June 23 trial date has been set.
It emerged that Bay defence attorney Danie Gouws has instructed Advocate Francois van Zyl SC, of Cape Town, to represent Watson.
Van Zyl, who has been in the legal field for nearly 29 years, successfully represented British honeymoon murder accused Shrien Dewani.
Dewani was acquitted at the close of the state’s case, without having to take the stand.
Watson and his co-accused all face charges of fraud and money laundering relating to the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).
It is alleged Gerwel and Wessels, described in court papers as “close friends”, used an events management company, ESP Africa, as a vehicle to launder the money, but when that was no longer viable, they turned to Access, and thereafter, EP Rugby.