Stolen car found abandoned in New Brighton

A vehicle that was stolen at a Port Elizabeth school was recovered in New Brighton, police said on Tuesday.

Two armed men entered the principal’s office at Molefe Primary School in New Brighton at about 9:30am.

The suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the principal and took one cellphone, an undisclosed amount of money and his car, a VW Jetta.

The car was found abandoned in Mtiya Street, New Brighton at 10:40am by patrolling Flying Squad members.

Anyone who could assist police in identifying the two suspects is requested to contact the New Brighton detectives at 082-303-1029 or 082-303-0540.