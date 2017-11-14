Top Treasury official’s departure linked to alleged Zuma free education plan

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has called the resignation of senior Treasury official Michael Sachs an absolute tragedy.

Sachs‚ deputy director-general in the budgeting office‚ resigned amid allegations that he and other Treasury officials are unhappy about a plan that President Jacob Zuma allegedly intends introducing free university education for families earning under R350 000 annually.

Zuma’s plan‚ which is said to be the brainchild of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend‚ Morris Masutha‚ calls on the Treasury to avail R40-billion for free education‚ which has thrown the finance department into a tailspin. No budgetary provisions have been made for the funding and Treasury staffers who spoke to TimesLIVE yesterday described the mood as bleak.

Many felt despondent‚ fearing that there was a parallel budgeting process taking place outside of the Treasury.

An insider with knowledge of the Treasury‚ said: “In government‚ it would appear to me that there is serious tension these days in between doing what make sense politically to some politicians‚ versus doing what is professionally‚ technically and fiscally sound.

“The Treasury was never opposed to the concept of giving financial support to learners who have the ability for university‚ but don’t have the means.

“But it has to be balanced with what is fiscally sustainable.”

The Sunday Times reported that Sachs had threatened to resign if Zuma’s plan was implemented‚ because there had not been sufficient consultation or consideration of the long-term ramifications.

Surprisingly‚ Zuma released the findings of the Heher Commission which finds the cost of free higher education unsustainable‚ hours after the news of Sachs’ resignation became public.

Speaking to TimesLIVE‚ Gordhan said: “It’s an absolute tragedy that a person of Sachs’s calibre has decided to leave the Treasury.”

He also alluded to the fact that the resignation was because Sachs’s ability to manage the budget was interfered with.

The Treasury, however, said: “Sachs has expressed his interest to serve the public sector in a different capacity.”