‘Sabotage’ almost sinks water point function

A demonstration by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip to show residents how the Motherwell groundwater point could be used was almost put on hold yesterday as a pipe coupling had been disconnected.

“Unfortunately, somebody arrived here before [yesterday] and took off a part of the coupling so that our objective of showing you where there is free water available could not take place at the right time,” Trollip said.

“That was an act of deliberate intervention, call it sabotage if you like,” he said.

The coupling was eventually replaced and the demonstration took place.

Trollip said that for the last four weekends certain parts of the city had been without water, linking it to the overtime issue.

“There’s an issue with people not wanting to work overtime.

“People who qualify for overtime need to get their overtime as per the legislation,” he said.

Trollip called the removal of the coupling sabotage.