Man found guilty of raping mentally disabled woman

A Port Elizabeth man who stood trial for raping a mentally disabled woman has been found guilty.

Nathan Fourie, 28, was convicted in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday morning (14/11/17) of raping the 25-year-old woman.

Delivering his judgment, Judge Jannie Eksteen said Fourie did not make a favourable impression in the witness box. He said he did not accept his version of events which took place on the night of June 4 last year.

The rape occurred at a home in Bethelsdorp where the family had gathered to celebrate a relative’s 21st birthday.

The matter will stand down to Wednesday for defence advocate Gerrit Cillers to consult with Fourie about personal circumstances and to “conduct research”.