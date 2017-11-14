Latest:
News Top News 

Man found guilty of raping mentally disabled woman

Devon Koen 0 Comment ,
Nathan Fourie has been found guilty of raping a 25-year-old mentally disabled woman
Picture: Werner Hills

A Port Elizabeth man who stood trial for raping a mentally disabled woman has been found guilty.

Nathan Fourie, 28, was convicted in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday morning (14/11/17) of raping the 25-year-old woman.

Delivering his judgment, Judge Jannie Eksteen said Fourie did not make a favourable impression in the witness box. He said he did not accept his version of events which took place on the night of June 4 last year.

The rape occurred at a home in Bethelsdorp where the family had gathered to celebrate a relative’s 21st birthday.

The matter will stand down to Wednesday for defence advocate Gerrit Cillers to consult with Fourie about personal circumstances and to “conduct research”.

You May Also Like

Alleged gang member shot dead

Herald Reporter 1

New voting numbers for contestants

Herald Reporter 0

Pupils and parents in protest action

Tremaine van Aardt 0

Leave a Reply