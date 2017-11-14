GALLERY: Bay cruise season begins

MS Albatros docks in harbour and plans more regular visits to Friendly City

AS it is one of the more pleasant trips along the South African coast, the MS Albatros cruise ship crew are hoping to make two trips a year to Port Elizabeth instead of one, its skipper said yesterday.

After cruising into the port yesterday, Dutch-born skipper Captain Robert Fronenbroek, said visiting the Friendly City was always a pleasure. The MS Albatros, which stopped off in Cape Town and Mossel Bay before docking in the port of Port Elizabeth, was the first of a number of cruise liners due to stopover in the city over the summer season. Starting her mammoth 66-day voyage from Monaco to Genoa in Italy, the Bahamas-registered ship set sail on October 25 from Monaco and enjoyed a four-day stay in Cape Town before moving on to Mossel Bay and Port Elizabeth. The ship sails under the banner of Germany-based travel agency Phoenix Reisen Speaking at the official welcoming of the ship in the harbour, where it docked at 6.30am, Fronenbroek said he and his crew were grateful for the heartwarming welcome.

Fronenbroek. who has been captain of the MS Albatros for the past two years, said he hoped to expand their visits from the current one to two a year. “This is one of the nicer trips along the South African coast. We were lucky enough to see hundreds of dolphins, whales and seals on our way here [from Mossel Bay], We even saw albatrosses,” he said. Senior manager of port operations at the Port Elizabeth harbour, Captain Faisal Sultan, said it was a privilege and honour to welcome the ship with its 830 passengers and 340 crew members. “One of the Port of Port Elizabeth’s objectives is to promote the city as a tourism hotspot and encourage more cruise liners to visit the port,” he said. Council speaker Jonathan Lawack, standing in for mayor Athol Trollip, said it was a pleasure to welcome the ship with its international crew and mainly Germanspeaking passengers. “This is the first cruise liner to dock as we launch the 2017-18 summer season,” Lawack said. The MS Albatros, which mainly caters for senior citizens, was launched in Finland in 1973 and sailed under various names for a number of countries before being acquired by Phoenix Reisen in 2005. The 28 518 ton ship boasts 10 decks – eight of them for cabins – and spans 205m. Port manager Rajesh Dana said the port was scheduled to receive 20 visits from 11 different cruise liners between November and April. During last year’s summer season 18 cruise liners visited the port. “The cruise season provides a big boost for Nelson Mandela Bay’s economy, allowing tourists on stopovers to access tourism, leisure and wildlife experiences in and around our metro. “We’re delighted that Port Elizabeth continues to receive its fair share of cruise ships as more cruise line companies show confidence in our city, alongside Transnet National Ports Authority’s usual stimulus home ports of Durban and Cape Town,” he said. Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism head Mandlakazi Skefile said it was exciting for the tourism industry to be launching the cruise liner season by welcoming the MS Albatros to the Bay. “We are really happy to welcome these passengers, mostly from Germany, which is one of our key markets,” she said.