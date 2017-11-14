Four arrested following house robbery

Four suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning, just hours after a house robbery in Motherwell.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said five men entered a Gwala Street house in NU30, Motherwell at about 7.40pm on Monday.

“One of the suspects pointed the homeowner with a firearm and demanded her cellphone and money after which they left the scene,” he said.

Police from the Serious Violent Crime Task Team and the Motherwell Cluster Operational Command Centre followed up an arrested four suspects by 2am on Tuesday.

“Three of the suspects are 24 years old and the fourth suspect, a 17-year-old male, was sent to Nerina House [for juveniles]. The suspects are being profiled by police to investigate their possible links to other cases,” Beetge said.

The three adult suspects are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on charges of house robbery on Wednesday.