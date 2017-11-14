Eskom is confident it will survive a looming cash crunch if a new board is appointed and corporate governance issues are resolved.

It emerged yesterday that Eskom will have just R1.2-billion in cash at the end of this month and effectively run into a deficit of R5-billion by the end of January.

The figures were contained in a report Eskom sent to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on the interim financial results ending September 30.

Later yesterday‚ the state-owned power utility also cited the appointment of a permanent group chief executive and chief financial officer as well as solutions to issues that led to its qualified audit opinion and R3.6-billion in irregular expenditure for the 2015-16 financial year as key issues that needed to be resolved for a financial turnaround.

“Eskom has always maintained that the 2.2% tariff increase for 2017-18 will present challenges to the company’s liquidity position for this financial year,” it said.

“As a result‚ Eskom has had to undertake certain financial commitments to ensure sufficient liquidity in line with funding requirements.”

Since the 2012-13 financial year‚ cost-cutting measures have saved Eskom R47-billion‚ but the massive debt book still remains at about R470-billion.

Eskom said it had secured about 56% of the funding requirements for this financial year, but the execution of the remaining funding requirement was largely dependent on Eskom being able to address: