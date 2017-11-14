Eskom confident it will manage cash crisis with new leaders
Eskom is confident it will survive a looming cash crunch if a new board is appointed and corporate governance issues are resolved.
It emerged yesterday that Eskom will have just R1.2-billion in cash at the end of this month and effectively run into a deficit of R5-billion by the end of January.
The figures were contained in a report Eskom sent to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on the interim financial results ending September 30.
Later yesterday‚ the state-owned power utility also cited the appointment of a permanent group chief executive and chief financial officer as well as solutions to issues that led to its qualified audit opinion and R3.6-billion in irregular expenditure for the 2015-16 financial year as key issues that needed to be resolved for a financial turnaround.
“Eskom has always maintained that the 2.2% tariff increase for 2017-18 will present challenges to the company’s liquidity position for this financial year,” it said.
“As a result‚ Eskom has had to undertake certain financial commitments to ensure sufficient liquidity in line with funding requirements.”
Since the 2012-13 financial year‚ cost-cutting measures have saved Eskom R47-billion‚ but the massive debt book still remains at about R470-billion.
Eskom said it had secured about 56% of the funding requirements for this financial year, but the execution of the remaining funding requirement was largely dependent on Eskom being able to address:
- The constitution of a new board of directors;
- Resolving internal governance related matters;
- The appointment of a permanent group chief executive and chief financial officer and other executive positions; and
- Remedying the issues that gave rise to the qualified audit opinion.
Five senior executives at Eskom have been suspended following allegations of their involvement in state capture – particularly R1.6-billion in payments to global consultancy McKinsey and Guptalinked financial advisory firm Trillian which was paid without legal contracts being in place.
“Eskom is confident the board and the executive management team, with the support of the government, will address the issues that have negatively impacted its liquidity,” the utility said.
Eskom would maintain sufficient liquidity to support its operational and financial requirements.
Interim group head Sean Maritz said: “Eskom remains resolute that it will execute the required funding for the year.
“Liquidity levels are not at the desired levels, but sufficient to fulfil the commitments.”