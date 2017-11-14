Driver arrested after jogger, 8, killed on road

R500 bail for motorist charged with drunk driving

A man who allegedly killed an eight-yearold boy in a suspected drunk-driving accident in Buffelsfontein Road at the weekend was released on R500 bail yesterday.

Mhlali Kwezana died after being hit by a vehicle about 100m from the Mount Pleasant SuperSPAR, while out jogging with his brother shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

Port Elizabeth estate manager Jacques van Niekerk, 50, who was driving a company car, was arrested at the scene.

Van Niekerk appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday afternoon, where he was charged with drunk-driving and culpable homicide.

He was released on R500 bail.

The accident is believed to have happened while Van Niekerk was returning to his Lovemore Heights house.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said Mhlali was jogging with his elder brother when the accident happened.

“They were apparently jogging alongside the road when the older brother, who was ahead, told him that he knew of a short cut.

“He continued to run ahead and then heard a loud sound.

“The brother then backtracked and found [Mhlali] lying in the road,” he said.

Labans said the family lived in Salisbury Park, bordering Mount Pleasant – less than a kilometre from the accident site.

The vehicle was travelling in the Seaview direction.

“On impact, the driver of the vehicle stopped.

“Police arrived on the scene and tested him with a breathalyser.

“He was [allegedly] found to be over the legal alcohol limit and was arrested.”

Labans said Van Niekerk’s blood had also been drawn and would be sent for testing.

“The provisional charges are driving under the influence of alcohol and culpable homicide.”

Van Niekerk works for a family estate owned by members of Stucken & Co.