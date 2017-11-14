Pearson Conservatory in decay despite upgrade

Six years after the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spent R5.5-million renovating the Pearson Conservatory at St George’s Park, the historical building is falling apart, with paint peeling and window frames broken.

First opened in September 1882 and named after Henry Pearson, the man who established St George’s Park, the Victorian-style conservatory comprises a 7.6m by 15.2m central building that sports a central skylight and two wings.Mthub

In 2010, the municipality undertook major structural renovations, which included replacing all the glass and window frames, all the woodwork, and rebuilding using steel.

Architectural firm The Matrix CC Urban Designers and Architects was hired to oversee the ambitious renovations.

Work started in April 2010 and was completed by July 2011.

Maintenance of the building and its contents has since been supervised by the parks department.

Questioned about the state of the building, municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the department was using the “workforce” that was in place – that is, a handyman to do minor repairs.