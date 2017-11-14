Bay a ticking time bomb for diabetes, say experts

Health officials are worried about the number of undiagnosed diabetics in Nelson Mandela Bay, as the metro has the lowest screening rate in the Eastern Cape.

Yesterday, a day ahead of World Diabetes Day – being marked today – health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said despite the low screening rate there were 1 949 new adult cases of the disease diagnosed in the metro between April last year and March this year, and a further 2 289 between April and September this year.

Over and above this, 142 children were also diagnosed with diabetes.

Kupelo said more than 50 000 visits to clinics and hospitals in the metro were necessitated by diabetes, and medication to treat it cost the department close to R10-million a year.

He said the need to include patients younger than 40 in routine screening was being made a priority.

Novartis South Africa medical director and chief scientific officer Dr Nicola Lister said diabetes was one of the leading causes of death among women in South Africa, yet it was entirely preventable.