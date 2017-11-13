Two men shot while sitting in parked car

Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting in Missionvale, Port Elizabeth, at the weekend.

The motive is still unknown. Isaac Vena, 40, and Ricardo Jacobs, 39, were shot several times while sitting in their parked car in Jack Street at about 8pm on Friday.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said both men died in hospital shortly after the shooting.

“They were sitting in the car when an unknown man walked towards them and started shooting,” Labans said.

“Several shots were fired and both men were struck in the upper body. They were rushed to hospital by a nearby resident.”

Labans said the shooting did not seem to be gang related.

In another incident, Sinethemba Maloni, 45, was stabbed to death during a fight in Chatty.

“According to residents, they heard a commotion and when they went to look outside, they found the deceased lying on the ground.

“He had been stabbed in the neck,” Labans said.

“It appears nothing was stolen.”

Police are investigating the three murders.