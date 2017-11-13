South African actress and producer Lara Lipschitz won the Best Actress award for her role in the web series, Chin Up, at New York’s premier web series festival at the weekend.

Digital film enthusiasts‚ creators and actors and actresses from around the world gathered at the NYC Web Fest last week to share their work in the rapidly growing digital entertainment industry on the internet.

The weekend culminated in a stylish award ceremony and party in New York on Saturday night, where the best of the web was recognised.

Lipschitz and co-producer Devin Toselli were the first South African finalists at the NYC Web Fest‚ now in its fourth year. The organisers said festival audiences loved Chin Up‚ a fresh and funny mockumentary style web series.

Chin Up follows the life of a struggling South African actress living and working in Cape Town.

Speaking about her award‚ Lipschitz said yesterday: “I am over the moon.

“As a creator and an artist‚ it means so much that the creativity and all the hard work that goes into Chin Up is being noticed.

“As a South African, this is one more reason to believe that our standards and our work can compete and excel with the best in the world.”