PE doctor accused of slapping, punching teen at church event

Hospital gynaecology head denies assault claims

A complaint has been laid with police against a well-known Port Elizabeth doctor in connection with an alleged assault on a teenager at a church function at the weekend.

Abongile Bulo, 16, said she was with her sister and a friend when Dr Mfundo Mabenge, who heads Dora Nginza Hospital’s gynaecology and obstetrics department, allegedly assaulted her.

Mabenge has denied the allegations.

Abongile’s parents took her to the Humewood police station to lay an assault complaint following the alleged incident, which the family claimed took place at lunchtime on Saturday.

Abongile alleged that Mabenge slapped her face, followed her when she ran away from him and then punched her in front of her mother.

However, Mabenge insisted yesterday that he had not touched Abongile and had only chastised her as she and friends were making a noise during the church service.

Abongile was with her mother, Koliswa Hoyi, 45, and sister, Okuhle Bulo, 20, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church service held at the Women’s Club in Summerstrand when the alleged assault occurred.

“I was sitting with my sister and a friend just chilling and chatting before lunch was served, when he came up to us and started shouting, saying we were making a noise in church and being silly,” Abongile said.

“I tried to lean back, but he pointed his finger in my face and then slapped me,” she alleged.

Okuhle said Mabenge, who is also a specialist gynaecological oncologist, had lambasted the siblings “for being silly and talking in church”.

“He then started pointing his finger in Abongile’s face before slapping her in a downward motion,” she said.

“I really didn’t expect that kind of thing to happen in a church.”

Abongile said she had tried to run to the bathroom, but Mabenge followed her and allegedly punched her in front of her mother.

“He even pulled down my wig,” she said.

Hoyi said she was so stunned that she did not know how to react.

“He did this in front of me,” she said.