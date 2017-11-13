BREAKING: Move by UDM, PA to oust Trollip

The DA’s coalition and opposition parties in Nelson Mandela Bay have filed their intention to move a motion to have mayor Athol Trollip and speaker in the council, Jonathan Lawack, removed.

The motion – put forward by UDM councillor and former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani and Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels – is expected to be debated at the next council meeting on November 30.

In the documents, which The Herald has seen, Daniels said Trollip had disrespected the council by giving the DA powers to deal with council matters

Among the challenges facing the council, Daniels said Trollip had also ignored issues arising with the appointment of human settlements and corporate services head Vuyo Zitumane and city manager Johann Mettler.

“In line with the above, it is clear that the above legislations were contravened I therefore move that: ‘Mr Trollip be removed from his duties with immediate effect as he has disrespected and misled this municipality resulting in a lawsuit’.”

Daniels also called for a new mayor to be appointed with immediate effect.