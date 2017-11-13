Convicted former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana has been sentenced to pay a fine of R100 000‚ or face 12 months in prison.

He is also ordered to perform 500 hours of community service‚ and to report at 8am for his rehabilitation programme‚ which commences on Tuesday.

Magistrate Ramsamy Reddy handed down the judgment at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ after a postponement on Thursday.

Manana‚ who has two previous theft convictions‚ including stealing a soft drink‚ faced three counts of assault to cause grievous bodily harm‚ after he admitted to attacking three women at a restaurant in Fourways‚ north of Johannesburg.

He pleaded guilty to all charges on September 7.

The three women are Mandisa Duma‚ Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mopipa.

On August 6‚ Manana lost his cool during an argument on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the party’s elective conference next month.

But what allegedly triggered his attack on the women‚ was one of them making a comment that “he is gay”.

Manana‚ 33‚ clad in a tailored maroon check suit‚ white shirt‚ and black shoes‚ admitted to his convictions for theft in August 2004‚ and for stealing a can of Coke in May 2005.

His two co-accused‚ Cyril Madonsela‚ 35‚ and Thulani Mdaka‚ 30‚ will be sentenced on Tuesday.

They both faced the same charges as Manana.

