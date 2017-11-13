Couple stabbed with screwdriver in robbery
A Mount Pleasant husband and wife are lucky to be alive after they were stabbed with a screwdriver during an early morning robbery on Saturday.
The attack took place at about 2am while the couple were asleep in the garden flatlet of a High Street house.
The traumatised couple, who did not want to be named, told yesterday of their ordeal.
The attack comes one week after Andre Saaiman, 65, was killed with an axe and his wife Lidia, 69, strangled in their Summerstrand home.
In the Mount Pleasant incident, three robbers – one armed with a screwdriver – forced open a window in the flatlet’s entertainment area and climbed inside.
“If these guys were more organised and if they all had knives or screwdrivers, we would be dead,” the husband, 57, said.
The man was stabbed in the shoulder with a screwdriver and his wife, 55, was stabbed in the forearm while trying to fend off the three attackers.
The woman woke up with one man standing over her with a screwdriver.
Her husband said: “We were both fast asleep when I woke up with two men standing over me and shining a torch in my eyes. They were shaking my legs and shouting ‘hey hey’.
“I was very confused but your instincts just kick in straight away. They tried to pin me down but I fought back.”
The man managed to wrestle the torch away from one of the attackers before jumping out of bed.
“By that stage the three men were all on my wife’s side of the bed. I threw the torch at them and yelled, which is when I think they decided to run away.”
The three men fled out the back door of the flatlet and scaled the wall into the neighbour’s yard.
They took a laptop, wallet and car keys.
Police spokesman Warrant-Officer Alwin Labans said a case of house robbery and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was being investigated.