Couple stabbed with screwdriver in robbery

A Mount Pleasant husband and wife are lucky to be alive after they were stabbed with a screwdriver during an early morning robbery on Saturday.

The attack took place at about 2am while the couple were asleep in the garden flatlet of a High Street house.

The traumatised couple, who did not want to be named, told yesterday of their ordeal.

The attack comes one week after Andre Saaiman, 65, was killed with an axe and his wife Lidia, 69, strangled in their Summerstrand home.

In the Mount Pleasant incident, three robbers – one armed with a screwdriver – forced open a window in the flatlet’s entertainment area and climbed inside.

“If these guys were more organised and if they all had knives or screwdrivers, we would be dead,” the husband, 57, said.

The man was stabbed in the shoulder with a screwdriver and his wife, 55, was stabbed in the forearm while trying to fend off the three attackers.

The woman woke up with one man standing over her with a screwdriver.