Apple Express races to get on track for season

Plan to repair rail lines for rolling out of pilot phase

Repairs to rail lines needed to get Nelson Mandela Bay’s iconic Apple Express back on track for the December festive season are set to begin – but it is a race against time to secure funding.

But before the narrow-gauge train can operate, repairs are required on some of the damaged rail lines, which Whitfield said would be fixed in the next few weeks.

A plan to run a 1.1km line from the Humerail Station to Kings Beach and later branch out to Chelsea – northwest of the Baywest Mall – and eventually Van Stadens River, was devised following discussions between the municipality and the parastatal.

Economic development, tourism and agriculture portfolio head Andrew Whitfield said the municipality had been working closely with Transnet and was pleased to have the go ahead from them.

The Apple Express – which used to ferry hundreds of families, tourists and steam engine enthusiasts on outings to Loerie – has been identified as one of the key products to help position the metro as a tourism destination.

“The intention is to ensure the minor repairs to the line are completed over the next few weeks so that the pilot phase of the Apple Express can be rolled out.

“Teams have been deployed to start clearing bush and tidying the area, and phase one will only be between the Humerail railway sheds, Kings Beach and the port entrance,” Whitfield said.

He said the Bay needed more tourism products and experiences to attract tourists and noted the quintessential locomotive had been neglected.

Transnet spokesman Mike Asefovitz, however, was not as positive as Whitfield that the project would be completed before next month.

Asefovitz said Transnet and other entities were still trying to secure funding for the restoration of the lines, which the parastatal had not budgeted for.

He said any running of the train would require funding from outside Transnet.

“The cut-off for the funding to be secured will be the current week as about four weeks will be required to restore the lines,” Asefovitz said.

Whitfield, however, was sure that the Apple Express would be operational as economic development, tourism and agriculture head Anele Qaba had written a letter of commitment to Transnet.

“They have indicated they will start the work immediately,” he said.

Qaba said the cost of infrastructure repairs of the line for phase one was R2.1-million and had been budgeted for by the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA).

“The project is part of the Baakens Valley precinct development node driven and budgeted for by the [MBDA], and the municipality is currently finalising plans to unlock the funds through relevant processes, including final resolution by the MBDA board,” Qaba said.

Asefovitz said the biggest challenge in operating the locomotive was fixing the line that would allow “the narrow-gauge heritage rolling stock being operated for tourists”.

Asefovitz said only one of the steam locomotives was operational, while a second – which would be used as back-up – was being restored. He said 12 of the 19 carriages were in good condition.

Qaba said other phases would be budgeted for during the mid-year budget adjustments in the new financial year.