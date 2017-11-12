President Jacob Zuma’s budget-busting plan for free higher education set off a flurry of panic among senior government officials this week‚ even prompting threats by a senior National Treasury official to resign should the proposal go ahead‚ the Sunday Times reports.

It said the president had planned to announce the R40-billion free education plan on Tuesday last week ‚ but held off amid warnings from officials that such a move would plunge South Africa into an economic crisis.

It also emerged this week that Zuma had initially wanted to announce the plan during his state of the nation address in February‚ but had been forced into a humiliating climb-down after shocked senior officials at the Treasury and in the Presidency scrambled to put the brakes on it‚ the newspaper reported.

Zuma’s office rubbished as “a fabrication” the Sunday Times article revealing that his plans to announce free education in his State of the Nation Address in February this year were stopped by the Treasury.

His spokesperson‚ Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement: “The President never planned to make such an announcement. The thrust of SONA2017 was radical economic transformation flowing from the governing party the ANC’s January 8 statement and the Cabinet and governing party makgotla.”

He said Zuma had appointed a commission of inquiry into higher education funding headed by Judge John Heher and waited for the Commission to conclude its business‚ saying at no stage did Zuma plan to make any announcements that would undermine the work of the commission.

“The President has tasked the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Higher Education Funding headed by Minister Jeff Radebe and the Presidential Fiscal Committee to process the Heher Commission report and advise him on how to respond to the content thereof. Any action going forward will result from careful consideration by relevant structures in government‚” Ngqulunga said on Sunday.