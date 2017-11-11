Police trap, arrest suspect after chase

A robbery suspect police have been trying to track down for more than two years was arrested after attempting to force a police car off the road before being cordoned off in a side street.

According to police, Lusanda “Vaatjie ” Ntantiso, 30 – wanted for at least two alleged robberies – was arrested at midday on Thursday after a 20-minute car chase that started in Marele Street, Kwazakhele. Ntantiso appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court yesterday and the case was postponed to November 17 for a bail application.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said Ntantiso had been evading police since 2015 after detectives linked him to a robbery in Motherwell and Beacon Bay in East London.

“A police car was driving in Marele Street when they stopped a man matching Ntantiso’s description driving a bakkie. One police official recognised the driver, but was not sure it was him, so they followed the bakkie for a while.

“When the driver [Ntantiso] realised he was being followed, he sped off. A car chase ensued,” Beetge said.

“Several police vehicles were called to the area and the bakkie was cordoned off. Beetge said the bakkie had come to a stop in Dlepu Street in Zwide after several police vehicles managed to co-ordinate efforts to stop Ntantiso.

“Detectives are still profiling him and trying to ascertain if he is linked to any other robberies or crimes. Currently he is wanted for the two robberies.”

Beetge said that the Motherwell warrant of arrest was linked to a house robbery in January in Motherwell, while the Beacon Bay warrant of arrest was for a robbery committed in East London in February 2015.