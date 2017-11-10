We’re on WhatsApp!

HeraldLIVE readers can now receive their free daily news brief as well as breaking news updates via WhatsApp. All you need to do to start receiving your daily local news update via WhatsApp is to follow these easy steps:

Add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Send us a SMS or WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS.

We’ll add you to our WhatsApp community and you’ll receive a free daily news brief and breaking news alerts. You’ll also be able to chat to us directly and send your views, videos and tip-offs to us.

We promise:

You will not be pestered with loads of WhatsApp messages or spam;

You won’t be added to group chats;

Your information will stay private and will not be given to third parties.