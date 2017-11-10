Rhodes expels students for rape

Varsity also welcomes failure of appeal by three others against interdict over gender protest

While Rhodes University has welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling dismissing an appeal by three students against an interdict over their role in gender-based violent protests, it also announced it had “excluded” – or removed – three male students for rape.

Last year, Rhodes witnessed nearly two months of student protests calling for institutional change in how cases of sexual assault and rape were handled.

The protests, which in some instances turned violent, stemmed from a list of alleged rapists which went viral and led to the kidnapping and assault of two male students named on the list.

A former Rhodes SRC activism and transformation councillor who was also part of the protests last year, Naledi Mashishi, 22, welcomed the expulsion of the three male students on grounds of rape, but said not much had changed with regard to how the institution handled cases of sexual assault and rape.

“I don’t think there has been a significant change in the culture of the university, especially in cases of gender-based violence,” she said.

“Telling a girl to be more vigilant is not addressing the issue.

“People need to be educated on these matters and significant change has to happen.”

A third-year Rhodes student, who asked not to be named, said she found the court ruling to uphold the interdict unfair as students who voiced their concerns and tried to do something were punished while sexual predators “still roam around on campus”.

“Nothing has really changed on campus, a lot of cases are still being reported and very little gets done about it,” she said.

“It’s a very long process to report sexual assault to the university, so much so that a lot of victims are going directly to the police instead of dealing with the matter internally.”

She said the three male students who had been “excluded” – one for 10 years and two permanently – were merely a drop in the ocean.

“That is three out of hundreds of cases. We still have to work with sexual predators on campus – we walk the same paths through campus with them, we have to eat with them and see them every day.

“It is uncomfortable and a terrible experience,” she said.

Another student, who also asked not to be identified, said excluding students for rape was not enough, and perpetrators should be named and shamed and have a permanent record.