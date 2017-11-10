Metro wants explanation on faulty houses

Legal action to be taken to force report from builders council, housing minister

Legal action will be taken against the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to compile and release a report that includes details of structural defects on the NU29 housing project.

This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality human settlements political head Nqaba Bhanga, who was speaking at a media briefing yesterday.

“I’ve instructed the human settlements executive director [Nolwandle Gqiba] to start the processes to institute legal action because everyone is blaming everyone,” he said.

“As a city we can’t just do something about development without us being clear on whose responsibility it is.”

Bhanga said the NHBRC had provided the certification passing the workmanship for the 162 duplexes and the municipality wanted an explanation as to why so many of the structures had since fallen apart.

“We believe that the NHBRC is responsible because it did the certification that looks into the quality of the structures.

“We will cite the minister also because she is responsible for human settlements,” Bhanga said.

NHBRC spokeswoman Molebogeng Taunyane said the housing agency was not aware of any additional report needed by the municipality other than the one provided in March.

This report was presented to the human settlements committee, but it was sent back to the NHBRC as an internal engineer with the housing agent compiled the report and stated there were no defects on the project.

The wrangle between the municipality and the NHBRC comes after a man died when a half-built structure collapsed on top of him as he was removing cement blocks from an incomplete house at the project on Tuesday.