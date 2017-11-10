Meet one of PE’s funkiest kids

Reuben Marshall, a grade six pupil at Clarendon Park Primary School, has become a local internet sensation for his entertaining dance moves to the tune of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ ‘Uptown Funk’ which was captured on video during a school concert.

Dancing is one of Reuben Marshall’s favourite things and that was evident when he stole the show at Clarendon Park Primary’s annual music evening on Wednesday. Reuben, 12, a Grade Six pupil at the Port Elizabeth school, has become a local internet sensation for his entertaining dance moves to the tune of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk which was captured on video and posted to Facebook.

The routine, which was planned during rehearsals, was the showstopper that had parents, staff and pupils dancing and singing along.

“I love dancing so much. I practice whenever I have time. It just makes me happy,” Reuben said.

“Reuben has an enormous amount of spirit. During one of our rehearsals he just got up and started dancing,” music teacher Erle Felkers said.

“I think it’s called the swish or something, but it’s a 2017 dance move and he had on his shoes that lit up and I thought that this would be so cool for the show.” Reuben said after the show people could not stop congratulating him on his performance.

“Everyone was telling me how much fun it was to see me going crazy on the stage. “My parents were so excited and just couldn’t stop saying how awesome my moves were.”