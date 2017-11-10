A dispute at work between two men culminating in the use of the term swart man was heard by the Constitutional Court yesterday.

Meyer Bester was fired in May 2013, following an incident where he had stormed into a meeting at his workplace at the Thembelani mine in Rustenburg.

Bester was not happy with the fact that a parking bay next to his had been given to a fellow employee, Solly Tlhomelang, by safety officer Ben Sedumedi.

On April 26‚ Bester had stormed into a safety meeting, chaired by Sedumedi, and said in a loud and aggressive manner that Sedumedi must “verwyder daardie swart man se voertuig [remove that black man’s vehicle]”.

Bester was dismissed following a disciplinary hearing for misconduct and making racial remarks.

However‚ the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration declared Bester’s dismissal was inappropriate and ordered his return to work with back pay.

Unhappy with this decision‚ his employer approached the Labour Court‚ which found in December 2015 that Bester’s dismissal was substantially and procedurally fair.