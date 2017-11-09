Three stolen, hijacked vehicles recovered

Port Elizabeth police have recovered three vehicles that were either stolen or hijacked since Wednesday.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said two of the vehicles – a stolen Isuzu bakkie and hijacked Volkswagen Polo – were recovered just 30 minutes apart on Thursday morning by the Flying Squad’s warrant officers Deon Fourie and Gerhard van der Merwe.

The bakkie was stolen in Cuyler Street, Central on Wednesday night and was found on Thursday morning.

“The Polo was hijacked at about 8.15am during a house robbery in Mbila Street in Motherwell. Four men entered the house of a loan shark and held the woman hostage. The suspects then demanded the VW Polo and fled with it,” Beetge said.

“The Flying Squad members received information from a tracking company about 15 minutes after the robbery and found the car abandoned behind a house in Qeqe Street, Soweto on Sea.”

Meanwhile, another VW Polo was hijacked in Mntanezulu Street in Motherwel at about 6pm on Wednesday.

“A hairdresser was parked outside a container in the street when she was approached by a group of men,” Beetge said.

“While she was preparing to leave, three men confronted her and pulled out a firearm. The men took her car keys and sped off. About two hours after the hijacking, the Polo was found in Zweliyazuza Street in Motherwell.”

Beetge said the incidents were not related.