Seventeen injured in minibus taxi accident
Seventeen people were injured, three seriously, when a minibus taxi rolled on the R335 – which links Motherwell to Addo – yesterday (08/11/17).
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the accident had occurred shortly after 7am while passengers were being transported from Motherwell to Central.
“A blue Mazda allegedly swerved in front of the taxi, prompting the driver to swerve and hit the middle island on the road.”
The passengers in the minibus included 12 men, five women and a teenager.
The three injured are in a stable condition in the Dora Nginza Hospital.