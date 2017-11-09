Convicted former deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana should pay medical costs amounting to about R37 000 for three women he assaulted and serve 1 000 hours of community service.

These are the recommendations of Masisi Modikoane‚ a probation supervisor at the Gauteng Department of Social Development, who assessed and investigated all the parties in an assault case involving Manana.

“My recommendation is that he be given a suspended sentence of five years, with a condition to attend [an anger management] programme of ADAPT [Agisanang Domestic Abuse Prevention and Training Perpetrator Programme], and also do unpaid work, which is community service.

“I also recommended he compensate the victims [for their] medical bills‚ not the R100 000‚” Modikoane said during the lunch break.