‘Manana should pay medical bills for assault victims’
Convicted former deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana should pay medical costs amounting to about R37 000 for three women he assaulted and serve 1 000 hours of community service.
These are the recommendations of Masisi Modikoane‚ a probation supervisor at the Gauteng Department of Social Development, who assessed and investigated all the parties in an assault case involving Manana.
“My recommendation is that he be given a suspended sentence of five years, with a condition to attend [an anger management] programme of ADAPT [Agisanang Domestic Abuse Prevention and Training Perpetrator Programme], and also do unpaid work, which is community service.
“I also recommended he compensate the victims [for their] medical bills‚ not the R100 000‚” Modikoane said during the lunch break.
According to Modikoane‚ all three women had said they wanted R100 000 each in compensation. They had initially wanted R50 000 each.
On August 6‚ at the Cubana restaurant in Fourways‚ northwest of Johannesburg‚ Manana lost his cool during an argument on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma next month and hit Mandisa Duma‚ Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mapipa after Mahlaba had labelled him gay.
Manana, with two previous theft convictions, one a can of coke, had pleaded guilty on September 13.
His co-accused‚ Cyril Madonsela‚ 35‚ and Thulani Mdaka‚ 30‚ are still facing charges. – TimesLIVE