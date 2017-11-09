Girl, 12, ‘shot while begging for her life’

Traumatised mom tells court of attack by alleged gangsters

Wearing a bulletproof vest and under heavy police guard, a traumatised mother yesterday told the Port Elizabeth High Court how she and her daughter had cowered over a toilet when two armed men stormed the bathroom in which they had sought refuge.

Candice Tee’s daughter, Aaliyah, 12, was shot dead when alleged gangsters broke into their home last year.

Tee told the court how the girl had held her hand over her chest and begged the men not to shoot her.

Shortly after her heartbreaking testimony, her daughter’s alleged killers, Nealon Redhouse, 18, and Deon Harmse, 24, shocked those in the courtroom by firing their Legal Aid attorneys.

It is believed the June 7 attack on the family came about as Tee and her husband had witnessed an alleged gang murder in front of their Bethelsdorp home a month earlier.

Before the men fired their attorneys, Tee told the court that one of them had said “shoot now bru” as Aaliyah begged them not to.

The two men, one of them a neighbour’s son, allegedly first shot Tee’s husband, Edmund, who was behind the back door of their Barberry Drive home trying to prevent the intruders from gaining access. He survived the shooting.

Tee said the men had been wearing black and Redhouse had been wearing safety goggles.

She said that after she and Aaliyah fled to the bathroom, she had grabbed Aaliyah and they had crouched down next to the toilet. “I prayed for the Lord to help us.” Tee said one of the men had then said “f**k you, auntie”, before firing the shot that killed Aaliyah.

“I heard something that sounded like a bomb going off next to me and then [felt] something warm like blood before I passed out,” she said.

After regaining consciousness, Tee said, she had lifted her head and looked to the left.

“I saw Aalyiah lying on the floor. I saw there was blood coming out of her ear. I took my hands [as if to pray] and said: ‘Take her Lord, she is yours’.”

Court proceedings were adjourned several times for Tee to compose herself.