State-owned power utility Eskom “appreciates” the process of a parliamentary inquiry into allegations of state capture.

The inquiry has so far revealed damning evidence of influence by the controversial Gupta family and their associates.

On Wednesday‚ suspended head of legal Suzanne Daniels revealed that she was called to a meeting in Melrose Arch where she encountered President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ and Atul Gupta.

Gupta allegedly said he would have to speak to the deputy judge president to have former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s case postponed until after December 2017.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe on Thursday said it was not clear if management of the utility or the board would be issuing any statement on the revelations.

“Ultimately‚ as a company‚ we appreciate what is going on there. Because there have been a lot of issues‚ some of which have been denied by our own people‚ that are now coming out.”

“As a way of trying to self-correct in terms of issues around corporate governance‚ it’s important for all these things [to]actually come out now so that we know how to deal with them and most importantly‚ we need to know who did what and when and why they did it‚” he said.

He said it was likely that Eskom’s management would wait for the process to be finalised before announcing a plan of action.