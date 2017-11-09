Donation gives much joy

Many Helenvale pupils receive first pair school shoes they’ve ever owned

Bayview Primary School pupils struggled to contain their excitement when 10 crates of shoes donated by Little Slipper Factory shop were handed out at a special assembly.

The primary school is based in Helenvale, a community faced by multiple socio-economic challenges.

The donation came about after Bayview Primary School principal Tyronne Johannes and Royal Life Ministries of South Africa apostle Gregory Leen identified that many pupils did not have school shoes.

The pair then wrote a letter to Little Slipper, requesting a donation of shoes for the needy pupils.

For many pupils, the donated shoes were the first pair of proper school shoes they have ever owned.

“Our school is based in a community where unemployment is high.

“Most of the children do not have school shoes and wear boots, sandals or takkies to school, which is why we felt we needed to do something about this.

“With the help of apostle Leen, who also wrote a letter accompanying the school’s [letter], we were able to secure the donation,” Johannes said.

The school received 201pairs of shoes ranging from children’s size nine to six for both boys and girls.

“We did not expect Little Slipper to respond but indeed they responded to our appeal by donating more than we had anticipated. We would have been appreciative of anything they were willing to give.