Couple killed long before bodies found

The elderly Summerstrand couple who were murdered in their home at the weekend died more than 24 hours before their bodies were discovered on Monday morning.

This was revealed yesterday after the postmortems of Andre Saaiman, 65, and his wife Lidia, 69. Andre was hacked to death with an axe inside a room in their Scott Street home, while Lidia appeared to have been strangled with a cable tie. Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the preliminary findings showed the couple had been killed late on Saturday night.

“Other forensic evidence gathered on the scene has been sent away for testing,” he said. A missing gardener, whose name and details are still unknown to police, is considered a person of interest in the case. The Saaimans’ bodies were found inside a locked room after their panicked daughter, Leandra Pickard, alerted the authorities when she arrived at the house at 7.30am on Monday and found it ransacked and her parents missing. Their bodies were found on the floor of the study after police kicked open the door.