Caretaker in probe no longer at school

The Charlo Primary school caretaker who was suspended last month pending an investigation into possible misconduct and allegedly giving gifts to several pupils, has resigned.

The school’s 65-year-old caretaker – who is related to school principal Joe McLeod – was the subject of a multipronged investigation by the school, Department of Education and police.

The matter came to light when a pupil’s parents found SMS messages on their daughter’s cellphone.

While only one pupil allegedly received messages from the caretaker, others were allegedly given gifts made of wood in the shape of hearts and teddy bears. The motive remains unclear. Authorities have supplied limited details of the messages between the caretaker and the schoolgirl, 11.

Police confirmed earlier that the messages were not of a sexual nature, but that they had raised concerns.

A letter was sent to parents on Monday and signed by Charlo Primary’s school governing body vice-chairman Jaco Snyders.