Bullet proof saves police constable’s life

A Port Elizabeth police officer escaped with his life after he was shot in Malabar last night.

According to police spokeswoman Priscilla Naidu, members of the Visible Gang Intervention Unit (VGIT) were patrolling Malabar Ext 5 when they noticed a group of six to seven men. As the two officers alighted from their vehicle, shots were fired at them from the group.

A bullet struck a constable once in his back but a bullet proof vest had saved the officer from serious injury or even death.

“Although the bullet hit the bullet proof vest, no injury was sustained by the constable. A bullet also struck the police vehicle,” Naidu said.

The suspects ran away and a case of attempted murder has been opened.