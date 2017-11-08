World’s largest blanket to feature Madiba’s face

The world’s largest blanket bearing Nelson Mandela’s face is in the making.

The Massive Mandela Masterpiece‚ or #MMM‚ is being driven by 67 Blankets – an initiative started in 2013 by socialite and philanthropist Carolyn Steyn to keep the disadvantaged warm in winter.

“67 Blankets is on a new‚ incredible journey. The ‘blanket’ will be made up of 1 764 smaller blankets and will be so big that Madiba’s face will only be seen when viewed from the sky and from outer space‚” Steyn‚ wife of billionaire Douw Steyn, said.

“To make the #MMM a reality‚ the 67 Blankets ‘goodwool’ ambassadors have started donating wool‚ while the nimble fingers of the ‘knitwits’ are already at work clicking their knitting needles and looping their crochet hooks.”

The massive blanket will feature Madiba’s face in black and grey‚ while the border will consist of blankets knitted in four colours from the South African flag – red‚ yellow‚ blue and green.

“We need lots of wool. We need lots of ‘goodwool’. We need many more South Africans to come on board – to get those needles clicking away to make the ‘pixel’ blankets‚” Steyn urged.

She appealed for donations of grey wool‚ which make up a large portion of the blanket.