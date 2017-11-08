Water, power outages warning ahead of municipal workers’ strike

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has urged residents to prepare for possible water and power outages ahead of strike action by members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) today.

Samwu members are marching to the City Hall in Port Elizabeth in protest against a new overtime policy that came into effect on October 1.

Chief of staff Kristoff Adelbert has circulated a statement warning residents of the possible delays.

“We have reason to believe that this has been the cause of weeks of service delivery interruptions, with the South African Police Service investigating a case of sabotage,” Adelbert said.

“Again today we have seen a spike in power and water outages as certain labour unions urge workers to down tools. We ask all residents to prepare for further possible interruptions.”

Adelbert said a contingency plan was in place with contractors on standby.

“Despite a commitment by the municipality to continue paying overtime, but only at normal rates, some staff continue their efforts to force the administration to back down on this new overtime policy,” Adelbert said.

Municipal workers have refused to work overtime after a new policy came into effect on October 1.

Until then, qualifying employees could claim time and a half for each hour of overtime worked on Saturdays and double time for work on Sundays, according to a 2011 collective agreement.