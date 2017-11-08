Vandalism, theft cost city R20m a year

Metro struggles to repair and replace water, sewerage infrastructure

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has to spend about R20-million a year to fix and replace vandalised and stolen sewerage and water infrastructure, spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said yesterday.

In a shocking picture of social thuggery, Mniki said about 70% of sewer blockages were caused by foreign objects being dumped, resulting in time-consuming repairs and sewage overflowing into residential communities.

Reservoirs and pump stations were regularly stripped of anything of value, crippling water supply and sanitation systems, he said.

Mniki was responding to questions on a statement by the national Department of Water and Sanitation about the seriousness of the issue across South Africa.

Department spokesman Jumba Lameki said the impact on human health, business and the country’s economic prospects was huge.

The problem has been festering for years, it appears. The SA Local Government Association told the parliamentary portfolio committee on water and sanitation in 2014 that “as of 2011 the replacement value of vandalised or stolen water and sewerage infrastructure was R44-billion”.

Mniki said the situation in Nelson Mandela Bay was really bad.

“Sometimes these man-made blockages cannot be cleared through conventional methods and then costly specialised equipment is needed.

“The problem is particularly bad at our reservoir and pump station sites.

“Anything of any value or perceived value is removed and in the process mechanical and electrical equipment as well as structures are damaged.”

In one incident, Mniki said, a leak was discovered on one of the bulk water supply lines deep in the bush.

He said it had been a deliberate opening of a scour valve to water cattle.

Thieves regularly broke into pump station buildings, he said, stripping mechanical and electrical equipment.

“This causes the failure of the pump station, which results in sewage spillage and reservoir overflows.”

On sewerage pipelines, manhole covers were stolen and objects like paint tins, cooldrink bottles, concrete blocks, bricks, tyres, planks, bicycle parts, towels, rags, blankets and plastic bags full of rubble were tossed in.

In September, a bulk sewer line adjacent to the Missionvale salt pans was vandalised, resulting in a major sewage spill, a flooded sewerage pump station and sewage back-up into properties.