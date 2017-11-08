Vandalism, theft cost city R20m a year
Metro struggles to repair and replace water, sewerage infrastructure
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has to spend about R20-million a year to fix and replace vandalised and stolen sewerage and water infrastructure, spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said yesterday.
In a shocking picture of social thuggery, Mniki said about 70% of sewer blockages were caused by foreign objects being dumped, resulting in time-consuming repairs and sewage overflowing into residential communities.
Reservoirs and pump stations were regularly stripped of anything of value, crippling water supply and sanitation systems, he said.
Mniki was responding to questions on a statement by the national Department of Water and Sanitation about the seriousness of the issue across South Africa.
Department spokesman Jumba Lameki said the impact on human health, business and the country’s economic prospects was huge.
The problem has been festering for years, it appears. The SA Local Government Association told the parliamentary portfolio committee on water and sanitation in 2014 that “as of 2011 the replacement value of vandalised or stolen water and sewerage infrastructure was R44-billion”.
Mniki said the situation in Nelson Mandela Bay was really bad.
“Sometimes these man-made blockages cannot be cleared through conventional methods and then costly specialised equipment is needed.
“The problem is particularly bad at our reservoir and pump station sites.
“Anything of any value or perceived value is removed and in the process mechanical and electrical equipment as well as structures are damaged.”
In one incident, Mniki said, a leak was discovered on one of the bulk water supply lines deep in the bush.
He said it had been a deliberate opening of a scour valve to water cattle.
Thieves regularly broke into pump station buildings, he said, stripping mechanical and electrical equipment.
“This causes the failure of the pump station, which results in sewage spillage and reservoir overflows.”
On sewerage pipelines, manhole covers were stolen and objects like paint tins, cooldrink bottles, concrete blocks, bricks, tyres, planks, bicycle parts, towels, rags, blankets and plastic bags full of rubble were tossed in.
In September, a bulk sewer line adjacent to the Missionvale salt pans was vandalised, resulting in a major sewage spill, a flooded sewerage pump station and sewage back-up into properties.
“High-pressure jetting machines and super-suckers had to be brought in to try and clear the blockage.
“After trying for a day and a half, it was decided that excavation was needed. Excavation down to 12m had to be undertaken as well as by-pass pumping while digging was under way.”
It took another day and a half to get to the obstruction, which consisted of concrete blocks and rubble, ceiling boards and a blanket.
“Approximately 3km of sewer then had to be cleaned. The pump station had to be repaired and affected homes cleaned.”
Mniki said about R500 000 was spent on repairs and cleaning the sewer line.
Thieves knock down walls to get at bricks, and steal fencing and gates around pump stations. Cast iron covers, pipes and fittings, steel concrete reinforcing, bolts and nuts, bronze and stainless steel valve spindles, isolating valves and fire hydrants, electrical cabling and water meters are all up for grabs.
“The removal of parts like air valves affects the integrity of the whole system and repetitive failures are then experienced,” Mniki said.
The assault is as furious on water supply lines and reservoirs, with stolen items including manhole lids, the bars and locks used to secure them, valves and cables. All this theft has a detrimental effect. “Longer sections of pipeline have to be isolated, resulting in more water lost and more shut-off of pipelines for repairs.
“Consequences are excessive water wastage from overflowing reservoirs and pipes, large areas without water as a result of empty reservoirs and a rise in legal claims against the municipality.”
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber spokeswoman Cindy Preller said the chamber was concerned and had two task teams working with the metro to address different aspects of the problem.
“One of our goals is to reduce real losses – through leak repairs and by supporting water use awareness campaigns.
“Another is to look at the condition of storm water courses and work with the municipality on a way forward,” she said.
Mniki said there were about 3 900km of sewers and 89 sewerage pump stations through the metro, making constant policing impossible.
Consequently, it was vital for the public to report damage or theft. Calls should be made to 0800 205 050.