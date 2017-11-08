Summerstrand double murder: wife strangled

Detectives are still piecing the puzzle together following the double murder in Summerstrand at the weekend.

Yesterday, police revealed that while both had been assaulted, Andre Saaiman, 65, was killed with an axe while his wife Lidia, 69, was strangled.

The couple’s bodies were found inside a locked room in their Scott Street home shortly before 8am on Monday.

Police suspect the motive to be robbery.

Yesterday, police were still trying to track down the gardener who lived on the premises and is a person of interest in the murder.

Police forensic experts worked until late on Monday gathering evidence inside the house.