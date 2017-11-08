Parliament’s two finance committees have raised concerns over the performance of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) at the same time that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has established a commission of inquiry to investigate it.

These concerns are highlighted in the reports of the two committees on the revised fiscal framework tabled by Gigaba in parliament last month. The reports were compiled following public hearings on the medium-term budget policy statement.

“While the committee agrees that the primary reason for the revenue shortfall (of R50bn) is the slow economic growth‚ it feels that SARS also needs to be more effectively capacitated and more efficient in its work‚” the separate reports of the standing committee on finance and the select committee on finance said.

“It also needs to far more effectively tackle illicit financial flows including through working with other state agencies.

“It also needs to more actively address waning public confidence in SARS‚ decreasing tax compliance amongst taxpayers and a decline in tax morality. Revenue shortfalls have become a risk to the fiscal outlook and the committee recommends that SARS and National Treasury report more pointedly and in greater depth on progress in revenue collection in their quarterly briefings to the committee.”

The two committees also called on Gigaba to properly manage the credit ratings agencies.

“Upfront and timely public statements on policy issues would assist in restoring confidence in the economy and trust in government.”

The committees also expressed serious concern over the percentage of debt to gross domestic product‚ which is forecast to reach 60% in 2019. They urged Treasury to develop and implement a credible debt management strategy over the short to medium term to effectively manage the “debt trap”.

“In addition to providing fiscal policy certainty the Minister of Finance should indicate the timeframes and the levels at which debt is expected to stabilise.”

The two committees also noted that the economy was growing at a rate lower than South Africa’s global and regional counterparts in Sub-Saharan Africa‚ which implied that the challenges were “largely domestic”.

They called for far more stringent conditions to be set for any financial support provided by the state to state-owned enterprises.

Treasury was also urged to improve its monitoring of the unpaid bills as provinces entered the current fiscal year with R26.4bn in unpaid bills‚ which led to a rising hidden deficit. It was also urged to crack down more on unauthorised‚ irregular‚ wasteful and fruitless expenditure “as this puts unnecessary pressure on the fiscus”.