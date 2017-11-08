Residents nab ‘robber’ in the act

A suspect has been handed over to police after residents nabbed him allegedly trying to rob a shop in the Joe Slovo area of Kamesh, Uitenhage.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said three men – one of them armed with a firearm – entered the shop in 12th Avenue at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

“The business owner wrestled with one of the men and community members assisted him. They managed to apprehend the 27-year-old male and handed the suspect over to the local police,” she said.

“The other two male suspects managed to run away from the scene, without taking anything from the shop.”

Swart said more arrests were imminent.

Uitenhage acting cluster commander, Brigadier Ronald Koll said the arrests were attributed to a collaborative approach between police and residents.

“When the community and the police join forces to fight crime, it sends a strong message to criminals that their activities will not be tolerated and that they will be brought to book if they target our neighbourhoods.”

The 27-year-old man is due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court today.