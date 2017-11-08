Plett man in child porn case jailed for 15 years

The Plettenberg Bay computer engineer who pleaded guilty to 18 644 counts of possession of child pornography will spend the next 15 years behind bars, following a landmark sentence in the Thembalethu Regional Court in George yesterday.

This is believed to be the stiffest sentence handed down for child pornography possession in South Africa and also the highest number of child pornography images involved in one case.

William Beale, 39, took his place in the dock yesterday for the final time, almost three years after his high-profile arrest.

Beale was the first South African arrested as part of Operation Cloud 9.

Handing down sentence, magistrate Eugenia Jacobs said imprisonment was the only option for Beale as anything else would have been disproportionate to the crime.

“This sentence should send a clear message to the public that these crimes are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” she said.

“Imprisonment will deter the accused from repeating similar crimes and also deter others from committing such offences.”

She said if the court and the community did not become the voice for the voiceless, who would?

Operation Cloud 9 involved cooperation between Belgian and South African police to take down an international child pornography network linked to a cyber meeting space for paedophiles whose fetishes included the sexual abuse of babies.

Following Beale’s arrest during a sting operation in January 2015, police discovered thousands of images and videos of children being tortured, raped and even murdered on his computer.

Some of the children were only a few days old. He was initially charged with just short of 180 000 counts of possession of child pornography, but during a plea agreement in February this year, he pleaded guilty to 18 644.

Jacobs said that in the past the courts had dealt with these crimes relatively lightly but this was changing.