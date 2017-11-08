Hospital seeking patients’ families

Social workers at the Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth are looking for the families of two patients in its care.

An unknown man who arrived at the hospital on October 17. Social worker Natasha Meyer said the man could not speak properly. “We don’t know his name or where he stays,” she said. “Nobody is visiting him. He is in his late 40s”.

Anybody who knows this man, or his family, can contact Meyer on (041) 405-2129, or 078-349-2074.

A patient who was admitted to the Accident and Emergency Unit at the hospital on October 29, after he had been assaulted two days earlier. Social worker Lamees Majiet said: “The man is very weak and confused and he is unable to communicate well.

“He claims to live in Extension 36, in Bethelsdorp, and that he has family there, but he cannot give us a street name, contact details or names of family members,” Majiet said.