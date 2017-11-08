Hijacking suspects arrested
Two alleged hijackers were arrested and a third suspect is on the run after a shootout with police in New Brighton on Monday night.
The shootout came only an hour after police spotted a vehicle that had been hijacked in Kwazakhele. Fewer than 10 shots were exchanged.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said a white Mazda 323, which was being used as a jikeleza taxi, was hijacked at 6.40pm in Kulati Street, Kwazakhele.
“Two men with firearms hijacked the taxi driver while he was busy loading a passenger’s parcels into the boot of the car.
“The two gunmen approached the driver and held him up at gunpoint before stealing his car and fleeing towards New Brighton.”
Beetge said that about an hour later the vehicle tracker pinpointed the car at Nshinga Street in New Brighton.
“The police K9 Unit responded to the tracking report and spotted the vehicle in the street.
“As they approached the car, three men jumped out and started shooting at police.
“The police members returned fire and managed to arrest two of the men and confiscate one firearm – a revolver. The third suspect managed to escape.”
Beetge said three cellphones were also found in the suspects’ possession.
“They are being tested to ascertain if they were stolen and the firearm has been sent to the ballistic unit to determine where it comes from.
“If it is found to have been stolen and if linked to other crimes, the men could face additional charges.”
The men, aged 19 and 20, are due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court today for attempted murder, possession of a hijacked vehicle and illegal possession of a firearm.