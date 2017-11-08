Hijacking suspects arrested

Two alleged hijackers were arrested and a third suspect is on the run after a shootout with police in New Brighton on Monday night.

The shootout came only an hour after police spotted a vehicle that had been hijacked in Kwazakhele. Fewer than 10 shots were exchanged.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said a white Mazda 323, which was being used as a jikeleza taxi, was hijacked at 6.40pm in Kulati Street, Kwazakhele.

“Two men with firearms hijacked the taxi driver while he was busy loading a passenger’s parcels into the boot of the car.

“The two gunmen approached the driver and held him up at gunpoint before stealing his car and fleeing towards New Brighton.”

Beetge said that about an hour later the vehicle tracker pinpointed the car at Nshinga Street in New Brighton.