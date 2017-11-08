Fires‚ fuelled by strong winds‚ proved to be too powerful for even the navy in Cape Town.

Late on Tuesday the infernos left a trail of destruction in the city and firefighters worked through the night to bring the blazes under control.

On Wednesday morning the fire and rescue spokesman Theo Layne said 12 fire engines and four water tankers were still attending to a fire in Redhill‚ near Simon’s Town.

“The fire has spread to the Plato Road area‚ Scarborough. No damage to residential properties had occurred at the informal settlement‚ although that was under threat late last night. The navy had sustained some property damage‚ which firefighters had dealt with during the course of the night‚ assisted by personnel from the navy‚” Layne said.

In Gordon’s Bay about 400 fire fighters battled blazes near the Steenbras River mouth.

After the wind abated‚ said Layne‚ they were able to reach areas that were inaccessible on Tuesday night.

Gordon’s Bay resident Mary-Ann Shearer took to Facebook to share her anguish:

“Today we lost everything we owned when our warehouse & restaurant & music school burned down from a fire that came down the mountain onto our neighbours property down the side & into the back of our warehouse

We are devastated – especially for our 20 staff members who have no work.”