Two arrested following hijacking, shoot-out with police

Two men were arrested following a shoot-out with police in New Brighton an hour after a hijacking in Kwazakhele on Monday night.

A third suspect is on the run.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said at least 10 shots were exchanged after police spotted the hijacked car in New Brighton.

He said the car – a white Mazda 323 which was used as a jikeleza taxi – was hijacked in Kulati Street, Kwazakhele at about 6.40pm.

“Two men armed with firearms hijacked the taxi driver while he was busy loading parcels of a passenger into the boot of the car. The two gunmen approached the driver and held him at gunpoint before stealing his car and fleeing towards New Brighton,” Beetge said.

About an hour later, the car’s tracker placed it at Nshinga Street, New Brighton.

“The police K9 Unit responded to the tracking report and spotted the vehicle in the street. As they approached the car, three men jumped out and started shooting at police. The police members returned fire and managed to arrest two of the men as well as confiscate one firearm, a revolver, while the third suspect managed to escape.”

Beetge said three cellphones were also found in possession of the suspects.

“The cellphones are being tested to ascertain if they were stolen and the firearm has been sent to the ballistic unit to determine where it comes from,” he said.

“If it is found to have been stolen and if linked to other crimes, the men could face additional charges.”

The two suspects, aged 19 and 20, will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for attempted murder, possession of a hijacked vehicle and the illegal possession of a firearm.