Susan Rohde was not suicidal. Her psychologist‚ Jane Newcombe‚ said she was “shocked” when she initially heard that Susan hanged herself‚ as her husband Jason Rohde alleges.

“I’m saying quite categorically that I did not perceive Susan to be suicidal‚” said Newcombe in the Cape Town High Court on Tuesday.

The naked body of the pretty mother of three was found in the bathroom of her hotel suite in 2016. Shortly thereafter her multi-millionaire husband was arrested and charged with murder.

Newcombe had told the court that Susan had struggled to come to terms with her husband’s affair with Cape Town estate agent Jolene Alterskye. “However‚ she did not hate his mistress.” Newcombe said.

She described Susan as anxious rather than depressed.

“A depressed person loses hope‚ they believe there is no future. Susan was more on the anxious side than on the depressed side. She had not given up hope‚” said Newcombe.

Susan had started seeing Newcombe in June 2016 after she found out that her husband was having the affair with the brunette who is employed at the company he had worked for. The following month Susan accompanied him to the company’s conference.

On the night of July 22‚ two days before Susan was allegedly killed‚ she called Newcombe after an incident at the conference left her feeling upset.

She said Susan had accompanied Rohde to the event in Stellenbosch. While Rohde objected to her going‚ she was surprised when she was welcomed and included in activities by others when she arrived.

“She said that when she arrived everyone was warm and welcoming. The guests were divided into teams and given activities to compete in and her team won. Afterwards they had drinks at the bar. At one point some of the older women in her group started a discussion (which she participated in) about how women became invisible after 40. One of the gentlemen in the group said to Susan she was crazy and that the room lit up when she came in and that she was the most beautiful woman in the room‚” said Newcombe.

She said this ”distressed” Susan because her husband did not compliment her in such a way.

According to the state’s post-mortem report she was strangled to death.

Newcombe said that Susan was well integrated in society‚ had friends and that her marriage was not the only thing that gave her life meaning.

“Susan had several protective factors that prevented her from becoming suicidal‚” said Newcombe.

She also did not believe that an affair was the end of a relationship‚ and wanted to work on her marriage.

Susan also told her that since she found out about the affair she became anxious whenever he became emotionally distant from her and she would obsess about aspects of the extramarital relationship. By trying to find answers about the affair he would get irritated and she feared that it drove him further away from her.

She described the early stages of her relationship with Rohde as “very close and affectionate” and that this would often embarrass their children. But at one point Rohde started becoming distant from her.