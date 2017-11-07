Plett child pornographer sentenced to 15 years

After almost three years the Plettenberg Bay computer engineer, who pleaded guilty to just short of 19 000 counts of possession of child pornography, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

William Beale, 39, took his place in the dock for a final time in the Thembalethu Regional Court on Tuesday.

Beale was the first South African to have been arrested as part of Operation Cloud 9 which involved cooperation between South African and Belgian police.

The operation was responsible for cracking down on an international child pornography ring linked to a cyber meeting space for paedophiles whose fetishes seem to be the sexual abuse of babies.

Some of the images found included the torture and murder of babies as young as only a few days old.