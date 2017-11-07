Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe has criticised the parliamentary inquiry into the affairs of the power utility‚ saying the process is unfair.

This was because the committee leading the inquiry had failed to give him an indication as to when he would be afforded an opportunity to state his side of the story.

“My concern is that they are going ahead with the inquiry and they have not indicated when they will call me … I haven’t even seen the terms of reference‚” Molefe said on Monday.

“Parliament is going into recess in December … and there are all these things people are saying about me and I haven’t been able to respond.”

Molefe’s role — and that of former and current executives — in the governance lapses at the power utility has been under scrutiny as Parliament’s public enterprises portfolio committee conducts its inquiry into the capture of Eskom‚ as well as of Denel and Transnet.